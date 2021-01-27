Several routes closed in Delhi-NCR, check traffic police advisory before you step out of your home

NEW DELHI: A day after widespread violence and chaos in the national capital following farmers’ tractor march, several important routes in Delhi and the NCR remain closed on Wednesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters from Delhi to Ghaziabad to check traffic updates before stepping out of their homes to avoid any inconvenience. They have been advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND routes as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement.

“Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND,” the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Traffic Alert

गाज़ीपुर फूल मण्डी/फल मण्डी, NH-9 व NH-24 को बंद कर दिया है, जिसे दिल्ली से गाजियाबाद जाना है वह कड़कड़ी मोड़, शाहदरा व DND का प्रयोग करें l — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2021

“The route from Minto Road to Connaught Place has been closed, please avoid using this route,’’ the traffic advisory said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also resumed operations on Wednesday on all lines but kept the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila Metro station closed.

Traffic Alert मिन्टो रोड से कनाट प्लेस जाने वाले मार्ग को बंद कर दिया गया है, कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचें — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2021

Traffic Alert

कालिंदी कुञ्ज से नॉएडा आने व जाने वाले मार्ग पर 2-2 लेन बंद हैं जिस कारण ट्रैफिक हैवी है l COVID PRECAUTIONS :

WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 27, 2021

The entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also closed. Metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi. On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors marched towards the historic Red Fort and unfurled religious flags, making a mockery of the security arrangements put in place for the Republic day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the security around the Red Fort and other important installations has been tightened in view of the violence. Delhi Police has registered as many as 22 FIRs in connection with the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to sources in Delhi Police, total 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range. Delhi Police said that a total of 83 police personnel were injured in the clashes. The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area. Metro services were stopped at multiple stations and traffic on roads were also diverted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence.

During the meeting, the decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava among others.

Shah is also understood to have directed the Delhi Police to identify and take action against those involved in the violence. Additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi, a senior Home Ministry official said.

