Delhi Police registers 15 FIRs in connection with violence during farmers' tractor rally, 5 in eastern range

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered as many as 15 FIRs in connection with the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. According to sources in Delhi Police, a total of 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range.

"15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range," Delhi Police sources said. Delhi Police said that a total of 83 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

The Delhi Police had registered four FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade on Tuesday, of which, three were registered in the east district, while one in Shahdara district.

The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area. Metro services were stopped at multiple stations and traffic on roads were also diverted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence. During the meeting, the decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava among others.

Shah is also understood to have directed the Delhi Police to identify and take action against those involved in the violence. Additional paramilitary troops will be brought in for deployment in sensitive places in Delhi, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The exact number of additional troops was not known immediately, but officials suggested that it could be around 1,500 to 2,000 personnel (about 15 to 20 companies). Around 4,500 paramilitary personnel were already deployed for law and order duties ahead of Republic Day.

Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

