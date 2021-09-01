Delhi Police under Union Home Ministry has failed to control crime against women in capital: AAP lawmakers

New Delhi: The BJP-ruled Delhi Police has continually failed to provide a safe environment to the women of Delhi. It reflects how the BJP-ruled Central government's handling of the Delhi Police is deplorable and completely unacceptable. Aam Aadmi Party senior leader Rakhi Birla has highlighted how women of Delhi feel terrified while stepping out of their homes because of the rotting policing system under the control of the BJP.

MLA Vandana Kumari said that law and order has completely collapsed under the rule of BJP's Delhi Police and now half the population of Delhi is living in an atmosphere of fear.

Outlining the importance of improvement of law and order in Delhi, Kumari Rakhi Birla said, “The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the BJP ruled Central government and the kind of security that has been deployed in Delhi makes it evident that the Central Government is incapable of running the Delhi Police. Every other day unfortuantely we get to hear about an incident of rape or murder in Delhi. Such incidents have heightened the sense of fear in the mind of every woman living in the national capital."

"The recent incident of rape and murder of a 21 year old girl from Sangam Vihar, Delhi portrays the unbothered attitude of the BJP and its Central Government towards the women in Delhi. The BJP's Delhi Police is least interested in providing a secured space to women, due to which multiple heinous incidents are being reported in Delhi regularly,” she added.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla further said, “it is very shameful to see that multiple incidents of rape have taken place in the month of August itself. The first incident occurred in Nangloi Village on August 1. After that the Trilokpuri rape case of a 6-year-old girl came to the fore. Then, the incident of rape of a girl from Narela was reported and now the brutal gangrape and murder of a 21 year old girl has taken anxiety and fear in the minds of the women in Delhi to a new high. This also raises questions on the capability of the BJP's Central government control of the Delhi Police."

"The BJP and its Central Government are trying to run away from this issue by not speaking a single word on it. The Delhi Police also seems to continue its shameless and inhumane behaviour by not taking any major action. The responsibility to provide security to this innocent girl was of the Delhi Police, but they have drastically failed in performing their basic roles and duties. The safety and protection of the people of Delhi comes under the jurisdiction of the Central Government ruled by the BJP. But, the vicious incidents against the women in Delhi portray the decaying standard of security set by the Central Government in Delhi. They can't even assure a safe environment for the citizens of Delhi.”

Kumari Rakhi Birla raised questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, “I want to know why Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah maintains his silence on this issue. If he has been given the prime responsibility to look after law and order in Delhi, then why are repetitive issues of brutality coming into the news every other day. This is extremely shameful to see such a crumbling system being created by the Central Government which is not even able to give a secure environment to the women of Delhi.”

She further said, “being a representative of the people and a daughter of Delhi I want to ask Shri Amit Shah that if the Delhi Police is under his control, law and order of the national capital is under his control, then why are these incidents happening every other day in Delhi? It shows the centre's incapability in providing appropriate security to the women of Delhi. I and every citizen of Delhi believe that the Central Government should let the Kejriwal Government run Delhi Police and then see the change."

"I request the Home Minister of India to focus on the law and order of Delhi and take necessary steps by conducting a meeting and creating a plan of action with the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Every citizen of Delhi fears going out in Delhi because of the lack of security in the city due to Delhi Police's incompetence. If you aren’t able to run Delhi Police then please give it to us. Just like we’ve installed CCTV cameras and placed Marshalls across Delhi to strengthen the security for women on our part, measures of the same quantum will take place if the Delhi Police falls under the jurisdiction of the Kejriwal government,” she added.

Aam Aadmi Party's Shalimar Bagh MLA Vandana Kumari said, “One half of the population of Delhi is living in an atmosphere of fear today. As soon as they leave the house, they wonder what will happen to us? The mother who stays at home is worried that if our daughter is going out, will she come home safely or not. Today the law and order situation of Delhi has collapsed. We are watching very closely for the last three months what kind of barbarism is happening with women and what kind of incidents are coming in front of all of us."

"I want to request the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look closely at the law and order situation in Delhi and work hard on how Delhi Police should work and make arrangements. Give power to the police and don't keep all the power in your hands. If Delhi Police does not handle the security efficiently under the BJP rule, then give Delhi Police to Delhi Government, so that Delhi Government who is working continuously for the safety of the women of Delhi. We can work continuously for the safety of the women of Delhi along with the Delhi Police and work in a better manner so that our sisters and daughters are safe and can live a life of peace,” she added.

