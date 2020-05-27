हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi records 792 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 death toll crosses 300-mark

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases as 792 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Delhi records 792 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 death toll crosses 300-mark

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases as 792 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours. "Total 792 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 15,257. At least 7,264 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 7,690 cases are active," the Health Department said in a bulletin.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 15 new deaths were added to the tally taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 303.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to those fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case sheets received from various hospitals.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 660 - was recorded on May 22.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

Delhi Health Department further stated that the total number of containment zones in Delhi is 96 at the moment. 

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 14,465, including 288 deaths.

Tags:
DelhiCoronavirusCOVID-19Delhi health department
Next
Story

Delhi Police to file chargesheet against 280 foreign visitors who attended Tablighi Jamaat event
  • 1,51,767Confirmed
  • 4,337Deaths

Full coverage

  • 56,37,991Confirmed
  • 3,52,117Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M23S

News 25: Watch today's top 25 news stories