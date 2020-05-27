Delhi records 792 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 death toll crosses 300-mark

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases as 792 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours. "Total 792 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 15,257. At least 7,264 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 7,690 cases are active," the Health Department said in a bulletin.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 15 new deaths were added to the tally taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 303.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to those fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case sheets received from various hospitals.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 660 - was recorded on May 22.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

Delhi Health Department further stated that the total number of containment zones in Delhi is 96 at the moment.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 14,465, including 288 deaths.