Delhi records highest 1-day COVID-19 death, day after registering highest cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours Delhi has recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 104 people succumbing to the infection.

This comes just a day after the national capital recorded the highest spike in new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

On Thursday, Delhi registered 7,053 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally of infections to 4,67,028 while the total COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 7,332.

In the last 24 hours, 6,157 people recovered or cured from the deadly new coronavirus and a total of 59,035 COVID-19 tests were conducted. There are now 43,116 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi as of November 12.

From November 1 to November 11, a total of 768 people have died in Delhi after contracting the coronavirus infection. While for the month of October, the number of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus in Delhi was 1,124.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection rate in Delhi stood at 11.71 per cent while recovery rate stood at 89.19 per cent. The rate of active cases stood at 9.23 per cent and COVID-19 death rate at 1.57 per cent.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level.