Delhi Shahbad Dairy Murder: 16 Stabs, Fractured Skull, Victim's Initial Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details

New Delhi: The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl has revealed that her skull was crushed with a boulder after being stabbed 16 times by the accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on Sunday night. According to the police, the initial reports suggest that the girl's head was attacked with a blunt object, which caused the skull to rupture. However, the police are still waiting for the detailed post-mortem report.

Sahil, the accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh today. "The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area," the police said.

Accused Sahil, 20, used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Giving more information, Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak said, "The accused Sahil is being brought here. We will collect all the best possible evidence to ensure the accused gets the strictest punishment.''

As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused (Sahil) had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder. It's a crime of passion. Further probe is being done, the Special CP added. The 16-year-old girl had succumbed to injuries after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her alleged boyfriend in the Shahbad Dairy area yesterday.

Brutal Murder Caught On Camera

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervened in the matter. The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Take Action: Kejriwal To Delhi L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the incident and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take action in the matter. "A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order are your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.

Delhi Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to "pay attention" towards law and order in the national capital. "My soul trembled after looking at this dreadful act. I want to remind Delhi LG that the Constitution has given him the responsibility of protecting the people of Delhi. But he spends most of his time in creating roadblocks for the Arvind Kejriwal government. I request the LG with folded hands to pay attention to the safety of the women of Delhi. Today women are not at all safe in Delhi," she said on Twitter.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reacted to the people being present there but not intervening. "If such a barbaric attack had happened on one's sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this? Animals are not just them, but everyone," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Extremely Unsafe For Women Now: DCW Chief

Reacting to the gruesome murder, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the national capital has become extremely unsafe for women and girls, appealing to the government to call for a high-level meeting. "A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union HM, Delhi LG, DCW chief and Delhi CM," said Swati Maliwal.