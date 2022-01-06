Delhi shuts National Zoological Park temporarily as COVID-19 cases rise

New Delhi: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the National Zoological Park in Delhi has shut down temporarily, informed a zoo official on Wednesday.

"Delhi National Zoological Park shuts down temporarily amid rising numbers of COVID19 cases," the official said. Meanwhile, the national capital reported over 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 11.88 per cent, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The national capital has reported 14,74,366 COVID-19 cases so far, including 23,307 active cases.

With eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally in the city has gone up to 25,121. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

Further, the Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all its officers, officials and staff, and directed them not to take any leaves in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and due to the need for enough manpower to handle the situation.

"Delhi government directs to cancel all leaves granted, except medical leave, to all officers, officials, and staffs in all departments of State government and further directed no leave except medical leave shall be granted, nor allowed to leave the station, until further orders," a statement issued by the Delhi government read.

