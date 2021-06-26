Delhi unlock: 50 people allowed in marriage halls, gyms to reopen from Monday

New Delhi: As Delhi steps towards phased unlocking, now marriage halls can allow as many as 50 people while gyms have been allowed to reopen from Monday, June 28. The order was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday.

Earlier, the Delhi Gym Association had appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to permit gyms to open in the next phase of the unlock process citing decline in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter, the association pointed out that gyms were among the first entities that were shut on April 17 and that they were also shut for six months during the lockdown last year.

The letter stated that a delayed opening would result in a “big distress” for the owners of over 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios spread across Delhi.

On June 21, it was declared that bars, public parks and gardens in the national capital were allowed to reopen. Now, bars can reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm while restaurants are allowed to function from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Notably, the lockdown in Delhi was first imposed on April 19 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Subsequently, several restrictions were lifted in a phased manner as COVID-19 situation improved in the city, with manufacturing and construction activities being allowed first from May 31.

