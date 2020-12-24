Delhiites to wake up to colder Christmas as IMD predicts further drop in temperature

New Delhi: After a brief respite, the cold weather conditions has returned to the national capital with Delhi recording a temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert in Delhi from December 24 to December 26 and also predicted dense fog in the region.

The temperatures are expected to hover around 3-4 degrees in the coming days which means cold and foggy weather conditions will prevail in Delhi.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of four degrees Celsius, which is four degrees Celsius below normal.

Though, Lodhi Road observatory in Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 3.7 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, dense fog occurred at a few places over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar while, Odisha continued to reel under cold wave for the third day.

In Kashmir, cold conditions intensified with most parts of the valley witnessing a dip in their minimum temperatures. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since it snowed on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point.

