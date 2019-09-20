Delhi's Tihar Jail inmate, who attempted suicide, dies

NEW DELHI: A Tihar jail inmate, who had made an alleged suicide attempt earlier this week, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

The victim was identified as Gufran. He had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself inside the jail premises on Tuesday.

Gufran was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital by the Tihar Jail authorities where he was undergoing treatment for the last three days.

Gufran had allegedly hanged himself using his clothes at the time when other occupants of his cell were out for counting.

Alleging a foul play in the incident, Gufran's family members, relatives and friends gathered in large numbers after hearing the news of his death and protested inside the hospital premises.

Gufran, who was lodged in the jail for the past nine years, was to be released soon, according to his family.