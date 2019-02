A part of a dilapidated building collapsed in Karol Bagh in the national capital on Saturday news agency ANI reported citing fire department sources.

The police and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. At least four persons were trapped in the building and were rescued. There have been no reports of any injuries.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month a massive blaze engulfed a hotel in Karol Bagh and killed 17 people.