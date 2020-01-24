File FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for 'India vs Pak' tweet: Poll panel to Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Friday directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his controversial 'India vs Pakistan match' tweet on the February 8 assembly election in the national capital.

Confirming the development, DCP Northwest Vijayanat Arya said, ''We have received the direction from the Election Commission on the basis of complaint referred to us the Returning Officer, Model Town...an FIR is being registered against Mishra at the police station there.''

Mishra had courted controversy on Thursday after he tweeted that ''the February 8 election will be a contest between India and Pakistan in Delhi.'' Taking note of the issue, the Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the controversial tweet by Mishra, a candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on Thursday.

The Delhi CEO Office also issued a show-cause notice to Kapil Mishra, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Model Town constituency, they said.

"We took cognisance of the tweet and wrote to EC last night seeking its removal. The EC then asked Twitter to remove his tweet. The tweet is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, so we have taken action," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said. "We have also issued a show-cause notice to Kapil Mishra," he said.

Mishra on Friday replied to the Election Commission notice over his tweet likening Delhi assembly polls to India-Pak contest. In his four-page reply, Mishra said that it was his 'general opinion' and he has only given a general opinion as many people were facing a lot of problem due to the closure of Shaheen Bagh road.

''Since Shaheen Bagh does not fall in my constituency (Model Town) from where I am contesting, therefore it should not be taken in the context of Delhi election or violate the model code of conduct," Mishra said in his reply.

The election will be a triangular fight involving the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.