Great Khali

Great Khali meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is the former WWE star joining AAP?

The meeting between Great Khali and Delhi CM took place ahead of the Punjab assembly polls set to take place next year.

Great Khali meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is the former WWE star joining AAP?

New Delhi: Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ''The Great Khali,'' met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

According to an official release, Khali during his meeting with the Delhi chief minister not only expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken up in the national capital under the AAP government but also showed his willingness to support the endeavours of the government in the future.

He was accompanied by Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh.

"Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water and school and hospital in Delhi," Kejriwal said on his Twitter handle.

 

 

According to the government release, Khali, while talking to the chief minister, drew comparisons of the Delhi development model with the rest of the country and stated "how proud he felt to see such work take place in the national capital".

"He was smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi and said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of the society," it added.

The meeting took place ahead of the Punjab assembly polls set to take place next year.

Tags:
Great KhaliDalip Singh RanaArvind KejriwalDelhiAAPWWEWorld Wrestling Entertainment
