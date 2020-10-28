Green Delhi App ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on October 29

New Delhi: Delhi government’s Green Delhi mobile application, which will enable users to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms, is ready and scheduled to be launched by the Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

A government official said that Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting on Tuesday on the grievance redressal process related to the Green Delhi app with officials of various departments.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to launch the state government`s Green Delhi app at 12 noon on October 29.

It said that nodal officers Environment Department, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Highways Authority of India among other attended the review meeting on Tuesday.

"By using the Green Delhi app, people will be able to inform the government about complaints related to burning waste, industrial pollution, and dust...There will be a time limit for redressal of complaints received on the Green Delhi App," the government said.

It said that all the concerned departments will be connected with the app, and the complaints received on the app will automatically reach the concerned department.

The government added that the app is based on a photo and video complaint, and if the complaint is not resolved in time, action will be taken against the concerned officer.

