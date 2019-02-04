Heavy fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; 27 trains, several flights delayed

A heavy blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning with almost zero visibility reported from several areas. At least 27 trains were raining late on Monday and several flights were put on hold due to low visibility.

Several airlines tweeted about a possible delay stating that passengers are advised to check the flight status. "Due to expected bad weather during morning hours at Delhi (DEL), Varanasi (VNS), Patna (PAT). Srinagar (SXR), Pakyong (PYG), Tuticorin (TCR), Pondicherry (PNY), Jabalpur (JLR), Bhopal (BHO), Shirdi (SAG), Jaisalmer (JSA) & Dharamshala (DHM). All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com," SpiceJet had tweeted on Sunday night.

Vistara too had alerted with a similar warning. "Heavy fog expected (Monday, February 4 2019) in Delhi. Arrivals/departures to and from Delhi may be impacted," the airline had tweeted on Sunday night.

Driving through the foggy lanes, several people took o Twitter to share their woes. The limited visibility can be seen in pictures and videos shared by commuters.

Dense fog engulfs the national capital, air quality remains poor; Visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/h4GGZQqZQs — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2019

Delhi, NCR witnessing season's worst fog today. Zero visibility on the roads. Drive safe! #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/py8YmhWDcX — Jatin Dodeja (@DodejaJatin) February 4, 2019

Delhi, NCR witnessing season's worst fog today. Zero visibility on the roads. Drive safe! #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/py8YmhWDcX — Jatin Dodeja (@DodejaJatin) February 4, 2019

Delhi to Ambala highway so.much dense fog at. 2AM today. @ANI pic.twitter.com/ZK0BAyWq5g — Vipingarg (@vipin2garg) February 3, 2019

The Met Department has also predicted rain and dense fog for the week in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. Rainfall was predicted over both states from February 6 to 8 and heavy rainfall is expected on February 7.

The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Sunday was 19.9 degrees Celsius, two notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 21 and 9 degree Celsius respectively.

