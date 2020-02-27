Hindus helped their Muslim neighbours during riots in North East Delhi

The North East area of Delhi has been reeling under violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for several days now. However, a human side in the midst of the riots has surfaced. When Delhi was burning during the riots, some Hindu people in Delhi's Ashok Nagar area helped their Muslim neighbours escape from the rioters.

In a special coverage of Zee News, we spoke to the Muslim people who narrated how they were helped by their Hindu neighbours and this shows how the people from both the religions stood united even during trying times. These people stood firm during stone-pelting, gave refuge to their Muslim neighbours, and also doused the fire set on their houses.

Speaking about incidents of arson on February 25, a Muslim eye-witness said that the rioters stormed the area and started setting shops and houses on fire. The man said that they were asked by their neighbours to take refuge in their homes. They were also asked to go with the police to escape the rioters.

The people reiterated that the rioters were outsiders and not a single person was from their area. Speaking on the unity of the Hindus and Muslims, another man said that the people of both the communities have been residing in harmony in Ashok Nagar and called the area a peaceful one. He added that their unity is an example and they celebrate all the festivals together. He also added that the rioters tried to burn homes and mosques.

Narrating the fateful incident, another eye-witness said that when the rioters came to attack they left their shops and houses and went away. He added that it was their neighbours who later locked their shops and houses.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters erupted in Delhi on Sunday (February 23) and continued unabated till Tuesday (February 25), claiming the lives of at least 38 people and leaving over 200 injured. The situation is still tense in several parts of North East Delhi and the security forces are on the streets to monitor the situation.