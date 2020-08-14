Lab technician rapes minor in Delhi hospital, gets arrested

In yet another heinous case of rape in the national capital, a lab technician allegedly raped a minor girl in a government hospital on the pretext of giving her a job. The Delhi Police has already arrested the alleged rapist after the 17-year-old minor girl registered a complaint.

The police registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) following the complaint of the rape-survivor.

The incident took place at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the accused identified as Rahul Verma, works on contract with the hospital.

The girl told the police that she had met the accused through someone known to her. The accused promised her to get a job in the hospital and called her to the hospital. He then raped her in the hospital lab.