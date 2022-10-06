‘LG Sahib, Thoda Chill Karo’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal MOCKS VK Saxena over his ‘LOVE LETTERS’

NEW DELHI: AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at Lt Governor VK Saxena over what he called the latter’s “love letter” to him and asked him to chill for a while. It may be noted that Delhi LG has recently written several letters alleging gross irregularities in the Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme and its controversial excise policy, which is now being probed by the CBI.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal said, “Even my wife does not scold me the way Delhi LG does. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also ask your super boss to chill a little."

LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं।



पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे।



LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022

It may be recalled that the Delhi government and the LG office have been at loggerheads over several issues and have spared no opportunity to attack each other. The tussle between the Delhi LG and the AAP government further intensified after the latter ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, raising the hackles of AAP leaders who claimed his move was linked to Gujarat polls and aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Saxena, who took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May this year, has in his tenure ordered several probes into the Kejriwal government's works including excise policy, classroom construction, and hospital construction. The AAP has alleged that the LG's actions were politically motivated and done at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

Even Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Sisodia also hit out at the LG for "interfering" in the Delhi government's work and ordering probes into "fake cases" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation.

The deputy chief minister alleged that he had apprised the LG about corruption in the MCD two months ago, but he did not initiate any measures. Let alone processing the request, the LG didn't even acknowledge the letter, he claimed. "You are illegally interfering in the work of the elected government instead of paying attention to public issues... I request you to order a CBI probe into the MCD scam," he said.

Further, he said the Constitution has entrusted the LG with the responsibility of streamlining the Delhi Police's functioning, but crime in the city has been "on the rise". He said the LG, being the chief of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has the responsibility of managing it but alleged that the mafia occupies its land at several places.

Sisodia also alleged that the LG has ordered a probe into the free electricity scheme but it will bear no fruit just like the officials "found no wrongdoings" in their investigations into the alleged irregularities in the excise policy and the procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Sisodia further alleged in the letter that the LG got his house raided by the CBI but they couldn't find anything. He said all the investigations ordered by the LG against the democratically elected government of Delhi are bogus and baseless. They are based on fabricated facts because of which nothing came out, he added.

(With Agency Inputs)