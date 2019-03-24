हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Man nabbed for carrying pistol in Delhi Metro

38-year-old Vishal Chand was caught with a country-made pistol at Anand Vihar Metro Station early morning. 

Man nabbed for carrying pistol in Delhi Metro

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday nabbed a passenger for allegedly carrying a pistol in his bag at a Delhi Metro Station.

38-year-old Vishal Chand was caught with a country-made pistol at Anand Vihar Metro Station early morning. 

A resident of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, he was later handed over to the police, after the X-ray baggage scanner detected the pistol in his bag.

The man was handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned by the law.

with PTI inputs

