Delhi

Massive fire at shoe factory in Delhi's Narela, 2 feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Sunday morning. As per reports, at least 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, to bring the blaze under control.

Representational image

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Sunday morning. As per reports, at least 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, to bring the blaze under control.

The fire department suspected that two persons were trapped inside the two-storey building and efforts were on to search for them at the time of the filing of the report. 

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the shoe factory, where the fire broke out, comprised basement, ground and two upper floors. The fire department received the call about the flame at 12.45 am.

In the meantime, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. 

DelhiNarelaShoe Factory FireFireFire departmentfire tenders
