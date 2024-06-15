Dhun: The Art of Melody, a decade-old music institute, organized the dance drama "Prem Deewani Meera" on Sunday at Kamani Auditorium. The event featured luminaries such as Pandit Jai Kishan Maharaj, Pandit Deepak Maharaj, Mamta Maharaj, Dr. Chitra Sharma, and Guru Nandini Singh as guests of honor. Inderjeet Mahajan, Chairman of Mahakali Charitable Trust, was the chief guest.

The 1.5-hour drama, performed by 76 students, depicted the life of Sant Meerabai, a 16th-century Rajput princess and mystic-poetess. Vishal Krishna, a renowned Kathak dancer, played the role of Shri Krishna, while Harshit Kaur portrayed Meera. The roles of child, adolescent, and bride Meera were performed by Amara Kapoor, Chahat Kumar, and Dr. Priyanka Gupta, respectively.

"I am glad to be part of Dhun's first large-scale production," said Vishal Krishna. "The students and Harshit Kaur worked hard to learn and improve their craft."

The drama began with child Meera insisting on a statue of Shri Krishna, which her mother casually called her "dulha" (husband). This set the stage for Meera's journey of devotion. Key scenes included Meerabai turning a venomous snake into a garland and remaining unharmed after drinking poison.

The dance sequences, including Kathak, Ghoomar, and Holi folk dances, added charm to the show. The peacock dance mesmerized the audience.

The drama's unique portrayal of Meerabai's miraculous disappearance in the temple of Ranchorji concluded the show. Shri Krishna appeared and took Meera with him, symbolizing her ultimate union with the divine.

"Meerabai's story brings forth a message of compassion and love," said Dr. Alka Yadav, director and choreographer of the show. Inderjeet Mahajan emphasized the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage.

The event also paid tribute to the late Pandit Birju Maharaj, with a chair left vacant in his honor.