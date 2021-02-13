हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mughal Gardens

Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan re-open for public from today, check timings, entry fee, new rules

Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for the public from today. Visitors can enter the Mughal Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM. The Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan re-open for public from today, check timings, entry fee, new rules

New Delhi: The famed Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for the general public from Saturday (February 13, 2021) with a display of various fauna and flora.

The display of various fauna and flora at the Mughal Gardens includes specially cultivated flowers that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month.

The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors at the presidential residence starting today.

Mughal Gardens Timings, Entry Fee & Other Details

Visitors can enter the Mughal Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM. The Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.
Various COVID-19 protocols along with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to curb the spread of the disease.

President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari said arrangements of drinking water, toilets and first aid are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.

She also said that entry and exit for all online visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President`s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year, due to the pandemic, the online booking facility has been divided into seven hourly slots with 100 persons in each slot. "Not more than five people will be allowed to stand at one place inside the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan to prevent the spread of the virus," said Tiwari.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mughal GardensRashtrapati BhavanDelhiMughal Gardens TimingsMughal Gardens entry feeRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

Revealed: Why Rinku Sharma, BJP youth wing worker from Delhi's Mangolpuri, was murdered

Must Watch

PT11M14S

Breaking News: Tremors of earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR