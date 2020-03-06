Mughal Gardens to be closed for public from March 7 amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus, Mughal Gardens will be closed for the public from Saturday, March 7, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday."Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhawan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for the public from March 7 to avoid any large gathering of people," he said.

The country`s total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 today after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)." He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday said that he has decided not to participate in any `Holi Milan` programme citing experts advise to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said he won`t celebrate Holi in view of the Delhi violence and the spread of coronavirus."I would ask the people of Delhi to avoid going to a large gathering. And I will ask all my ministers to do the same," he said yesterday.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally.