Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Singh moves Delhi HC, says was not present in Delhi at time of crime

NEW DELHI: Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, on Wednesday (March 18. 2020) moved the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order dismissing his plea that he was not in the national capital when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

The High Court is expected to take up his plea later in the day.

The trial court had earlier dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and had asked the Bar Council of India to give appropriate sensitisation exercise to his counsel.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging all convicts in the case - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) - at 5. 30 AM on March 20.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and tortured by six men in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012.