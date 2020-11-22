Two west Delhi's markets sealed for not following COVID-19 rules

New Delhi: The West Delhi district authorities on Sunday ordered the sealing of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market at Delhi's Nangloi till November 30.

The decision was taken after it was found that the various COVID-19 safety guidelines were being openly flouted including on social distancing and wearing of masks.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued the order on Sunday (November 22), directing for closure of the markets.

“The government directives for wearing face mask, maintaining physical distancing and other such COVID-19 safety measures were being flouted both by the vendors and shoppers in the two rehri-patri (street side) markets despite repeated instructions and warnings by officials,” an official said.

The district authorities, accompanied by police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) teams, conducted an inspection to ensure the closure of the markets and removal of encroachments in both the markets.

The action comes two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government did not wish to shut any market, and had assured their associations to support the government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection through these places.

