Earthquake with magnitude of 4.5 strikes in Manipur

Earthquake with magnitude of 4.5 strikes in Manipur

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Manipur's Churachandpur in the wee hours of Monday.

The earthquake hit Churachandpur district in the southwestern part of the state at around 5.15AM. Vibrations were reportedly felt for a few seconds.

There has been no report of any loss of life or damage to property as yet.

(This is a developing news report and would be updated with more details as and when available)

 

