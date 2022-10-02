5G Launch in India: PM Modi's gamechanging idea from India Mobile Congress 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India at India Mobile Congress 2022. While it was the 5G or fifth-generation high-speed internet that stole the limelight at the show, a game-changing idea by PM Modi went either unnoticed or attracted less attention, probably because it was made towards the end of his speech. While the common man may not have noticed it, leading business minds of the telecom sector like Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Manglam Birla were keenly listening to PM Modi's idea.

While talking about his experience related to the IMC 2022 exhibition, PM Modi said that if the telecom players want, they can take along MSMEs in their journey ahead. PM Modi said, "Something else was going through my mind (while inspecting the exhibition). I was thinking that just like there are many different types of cars from different brands and each has its speciality. But those who deliver spare parts for these different car brands are from the MSME sector. This factory from the same MSME makes spare parts for six types of vehicles and supplies the product with minor improvements. It seemed to me from your talks that today you are installing/making the small parts/hardware as well. Should the MSME sector be given work to make these small parts/hardware, it will create a huge ecosystem. I am not a trader. I have nothing to do with money, but I understand that this will bring down the cost at once. This is the strength of our MSME sector and you can use that to provide services only by adding software etc. I understand that all of you will have to come together and only then we can bring down the cost."

Experts said that if the telecom players enhance their partnership with the MSMEs, it will be a win-win situation not only for these players but also for the economy as it will result in job creation and give a push to manufacturing.

MSMEs are micro, small and medium enterprises that provide their services either in the service sector or the manufacturing, processing, production and preservation of goods. MSMEs contribute around 27 per cent of India's GDP and the government's objective is to increase the sector's contribution to 50 per cent.

According to the CII, out of 633.88 lakh MSMEs, 324.88 lakh MSMEs (51.25%) are in the rural areas, and 309 lakh MSMEs (48.75%) are in urban areas. The MSME sector provides direct or indirect employment opportunities to around 12 crore people and thus plays a crucial role in keeping the economy running. Thus, a boost for the sector will be gamechanging for the country as well.