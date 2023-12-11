After Onions And Tomatoes, Now Garlic Prices Hitting Kitchen Budget

New Delhi: In the past couple of months, prices of kitchen staples like onion and tomatoes have worst worst hit the households, whose monthly budget has gone awry due to spiralling price hike. The latest round being that of garlic, the skyrocketing prices of which has immensely impacted the household expenditure.

As per reports, garlic prices are sold in the range of Rs 130-140 per Kg while better quality garlic is being sold at Rs 220-Rs 240 in the wholesale market, with the retail prices touching upto Rs 400 per kg in retail markets in several parts of the country.

Reports said that unseasonal rainfall in the last two months has added to the woes of the price rise of garlic.

Meanwhile, the government last week banned onion exports till March next year after the retail sales price of the kitchen staple crossed Rs 80 per kg in the national capital. Elsewhere, in mandis onion prices remained around Rs 60 per kg.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has said that the government expects onion prices cool down by January. He said that the government expects prices to fall below Rs 40 per kilogram next month from the current average price of Rs 57.02 per kilogram.

Couple of months ago, soaring tomato prices threw the kitchen budget in total disarray, with the veggie rates touching above Rs 250 per kg.