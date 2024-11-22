New Delhi: Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, took a swipe at Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on November 22 after the latter recently announced he was on hunt for a chief of staff. In a social media post, Mittal said he, too, was looking for a chief of staff but there was a catch.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal chimed in humorously, sharing a playful LinkedIn post inviting candidates unable to afford the Rs 20 lakh to apply for his own “Chief of What?” position if they are unable to pay “his friend Deepi” Rs 20 lakh.

“All those who can't afford to pay my friend Deepi 20 lacs, pls send me your application. I am looking for a Chief of Staff too although I don't know exactly what one does, I figure it can be your first assignment. I want you but you must be willing to do the following,” Anupam Mittal wrote.

He then added that the suitable candidate has to “accept compensation,” “send in their resume,” “Go through HR,” and “Carry the title of ChiefOfWhat? for 6 months.”

Take a look at his entire post here:

What did social media say?

One user commented, “Honestly, I wouldn't expecting this from Anupam Mittal sir. He is nice and wise guy and I respect him. Competition is good in any part of life but should be based on ethical and moral values. This is for what our civilization is known for thousands of year. Grabbing an opportunity is good thing but not this way. In a journey of life, be it personal or professional somwhere we are loosing these values in hunt of progress. No lecture of philosophy, but this is the first thing that came in my mind when I saw this post.”

“Anupam Mittal How about letting our AI describe what your Chief of Staff needs to do , and then screen the resumes you receive on email and auto invite the top candidates for an initial AI interview, to only leave you with the Top 50 or 100 candidates to go the final rounds with? We have built EduBild, an AI platform to automate the screening process. Would be very interested in running a pilot for your Chief of Staff position “. Another commented.