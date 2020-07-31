हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Bank holidays 2020

Bank holiday August 2020: Here are the days banks will remain closed, check details

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2020.

Bank holiday August 2020: Here are the days banks will remain closed, check details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of August. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2020

- August 3, 2020 (Monday) Raksha Bandhan

-August 11, 2020 (Tuesday) Janmashthami

-August 30, 2020 (Sunday) Muharram

The above mentioned days are as per RBI note. However in the month of August banks will be closed for 16 days in total. These include state holidays, Sunday and Second and Fourth Saturday when the banks are closed.

Here is the list

August 1: Bakri Eid

August 2: Sunday

August 3: Raksha Bandha

August 8: Second Saturday

August 9: Sunday

August 11: Janmashtami

August 13: Imphal Patriots Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Sunday

August 20: Srimanta Shankardev Tithi

August 21: Haritalika Teej

August 22: Ganesh Chaturthi, fourth Saturday

August 23: Sunday

August 29: Karma Puja

August 30: Moharram

August 31: Indra Yatra and TiruOnam

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Indian Bank holidays 2020bank holidays 2020Bank holidays
