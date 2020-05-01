Bank holiday May 2020: Here are the days banks will remain closed

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of May. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2020

May 1, 2020

May Day or Labour Day is observed as holiday across Maharshtra and Gujarat. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day in Maharashtra and Gujarat Day in Gujarat.

May 7, 2020

Buddha Purnima falls on this day this year. Banking operation in several states will remain closed.

May 8, 2020

Noble laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore’s birth anniversary falls on this date. States like West Bengal and Tripura may see bank holiday on this day.

May 16, 2020

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on this day. This day is celebrated as Sikkim state day.

May 19, 2020

Banks in Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed to observe Shab-e-Qadr

May 21, 2020

Several states will observe Jumat-ul-Wida on this day.

May 22, 2020

Some other states may observe Jumat-ul-Wida on this day.

May 25, 2020

Banking operations may be closed in several states for observing Id-ul-Fitr while for states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap Jayanti also falls on this day.

May 26, 2020

The Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev falls on this day. Banking operations in Punjab may remain closed.

In the above list, May Day, Buddha Purnima and Id-ul-Fitr will be observed as National Banking holiday. Other than these said dates, banks will also remain off for second&fourth Saturdays and weekly offs. These dates fall on May 3, May 9, May 10, May 17, May 23, May 24, May 31.