Big Update For Homebuyers! 2,000 Residential Plots Coming Near Noida Airport During Navratri, Check Yamuna Expressway Authority Scheme

New Delhi: A new residential plot scheme consisting of around 2,000 land parcels is scheduled to be introduced by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on the occasion of the Navratri festival. These plots, which fall into the smaller size category, are intended for buyers in the middle income group. The sectors close to the Noida International Airport would see the introduction of the new residential plot concept.



Yamuna Expressway Authority Scheme



The earlier residential plot scheme offered by YEIDA were well appreciated, according to Yamuna Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh. Nevertheless, several people were unable to take advantage of the offer, thus an additional scheme was planned.

For 361 residential plots in sectors 16, 18, 20, and 22D, the YEIDA introduced a scheme in July 2024. The plans include launching of about 4,000 residential plots. According to Singh, the sizes of these smaller plots will probably fall between 120 and 162 square meters (sq m).

Around 2,000 of the 4,000 plots will be inaugurated during the Navratri celebrations, according to another YEIDA official.



Registration for the Yamuna Expressway Authority Scheme



The official stated that the areas close to Noida International Airport will be the location of the new residential plot development. Additionally, this scheme's registration process with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has been initiated by the Authority.



Plots to be allotted through a lucky draw



These plots will be allotted by a lucky draw, according to officials. The estimated allotment rate per square meter is Rs 25,900. Plots measuring 120 sq m and 162 sq m, respectively, will cost around Rs 31.08 lakh and Rs 41.95 lakh, if they are allocated at this rate.