NewsBusinessEconomy
PNG PRICE

BREAKING: IGL hikes PNG prices by upto Rs 56.23 per SCM, check rates of piped cooking gas in various cities

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: IGL hikes PNG prices by upto Rs 56.23 per SCM, check rates of piped cooking gas in various cities

New Delhi: Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday by Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in NCT of Delhi. The Domestic PNG Retail Prices have been hiked with effect from 5 August 2022.

Here is the price hike list in various cities

NCT of Delhi – Rs.50.59/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad –  Rs. 50.46/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari – Rs.49.40/- per SCM

Gurugram – Rs.48.79/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.53.97/- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.56.23/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.53.10/-per SCM

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Earlier this week, Mumbai gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced the second price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas with immediate effect.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.

This is the sixth price hike since April this year.

Live Tv

PNG priceCNGCNG pricepetrol priceDiesel pricePetrolDiesel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?