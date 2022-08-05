New Delhi: Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) were hiked by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday by Rs 50.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in NCT of Delhi. The Domestic PNG Retail Prices have been hiked with effect from 5 August 2022.

Here is the price hike list in various cities

NCT of Delhi – Rs.50.59/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 50.46/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari – Rs.49.40/- per SCM

Gurugram – Rs.48.79/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.53.97/- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.56.23/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.53.10/-per SCM

City gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb as economies world over recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Earlier this week, Mumbai gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced the second price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas with immediate effect.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.

This is the sixth price hike since April this year.