NewsBusinessEconomy
GITA GOPINATH

'Breaking the trend': Gita Gopinath 1st woman to feature on IMF's all men 'wall of former chief economists'

Gita Gopinath became the first woman and second Indian to feature on the 'wall of former chief economists' of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Edited By:  Aman Rawat|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
  • The first Indian to achieve the honour was Raghuram Rajan.
  • Rajan was Chief Economist and Director of Research of IMF between 2003 and 2006.

Trending Photos

'Breaking the trend': Gita Gopinath 1st woman to feature on IMF's all men 'wall of former chief economists'

New Delhi: India-born Gita Gopinath became the first woman and second Indian to feature on the 'wall of former chief economists' of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The first Indian to achieve the honour was Raghuram Rajan who was Chief Economist and Director of Research of IMF between 2003 and 2006. Gopinath was appointed as IMF Chief Economist in October 2018 and was later promoted as the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director in December last year.

"Breaking the trend I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF," she said in a tweet, which also displayed the wall of former chief economists with her photograph.

Gopinath had served as the first female chief economist of the Washington-based global lender for three years. (ALSO READ: SBI freezes customers' accounts for not updating KYC details! Check how to complete your KYC now) 

Gopinath's research has been published in many top economics journals. Prior to her appointment as IMF Chief Economist, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard University. (ALSO READ: Are 4-day work weeks, flexible hours the future of full-time? Salaried employees take note) 

Before joining the faculty of Harvard University in 2005, she was an assistant professor of economics at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?