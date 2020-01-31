Budget 2020: Hope for good debate on economy, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the media before the start of the Budget session.

PM said that the country should take advantage of the global situation. "We should ensure that this session is focussed mainly on economic issues. Both the Houses should have good debate over economic issues. India should take advantage of the global economic condition," said the Prime Minister.

He added, "Our government is known for empowering women, Dalits and marginalised people. We will continue our efforts in the same direction."

Modi said as this is the first session of 2020 and the decade, the effort should be to lay a strong foundation for the decade.

While the Prime minister was speaking to media, opposition members including Congress protested against the CAA in the parliament complex. They wore black bands and raised slogans.