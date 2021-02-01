हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021-22

Budget 2021 highlights: Check key points of Union Budget 2021-22

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (February 1) announced a package of totalling Rs. 27.1 lakh to deal with COVID-19 pandemic under Atmanirbhar Package while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the lower house of Parliament. This is the first paperless budget in the history of independent India.

Budget 2021 highlights: Check key points of Union Budget 2021-22

 

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (February 1) announced a package of totalling Rs. 27.1 lakh to deal with COVID-19 pandemic under Atmanirbhar Package while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the lower house of Parliament. This is the first paperless budget in the history of independent India.

Here are the key highlights of the Union Budget 2021-22:

The government has announced a package of totalling Rs. 27.1 lakh to deal with COVID-19 pandemic under Astmanirbhar Package. Aatmanirbhar package has accelerated the structural reforms across the country. India has started the nation-wide vaccination programme which is the largest in the world.

India has approved two vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) and two more vaccines will be launched soon said Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman. The government will provide Rs. 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination. The Finance Minister has committed to providing more funds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman has proposed introduction of Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat health program with an outlay of Rs. 64,180 crores, this will act as an addition to the existing National Health Mission.

Finance Minister has given the main pillars of Union Budget 2021-22:

- Health and well-being

- Physical and financial capital and infrastructure

- Inclusive development for aspirational India

- Reinvigorating human capital

- Innovation and R&D

- Minimum government and maximum governance

Mission Poshan 2.0

The government will be launching Mission Poshan 2.0, Jal Jeevan Mission Urban will be introduced. Finance Minister said that " The urban Swachh Bharat Scheme will be implemented with an outlay of over Rs. 1.4 lakh crore.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy

The government has launched the voluntary scrapping policy in order to remove unfit/ outdated vehicles from the streets. Passenger vehicles beyond 20 years and commercial vehicles beyond 15 years will need to go through a vehicle fitness test.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021 allocates Rs 64,180 crore for ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana’
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M51S

Union Budget 2021: Allocation of 35 thousand crores for Covid vaccine