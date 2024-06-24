CNG Price Hiked In Delhi, Adjacent Cities: Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL W.E.F 22 June 2024

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), CNG automobiles and piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjacent cities has announced that prices of CNG will be hiked by Re 1 per kg.

The new CNG prices are effective from 22 June 2024. However, the reates of piped cooking gas prices have not been changed.

It must be noted that CNG prices in Gurugram has not been changed since the services are offered by a different company.

Here Is the Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL With Effect From 22 June 2024.

CNG Retail Prices(w.e.f 6:00 AM of 22nd June 2024) NCT of Delhi Rs. 75.09 /- per Kg Noida Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Greater Noida(including UPSRTC) Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Ghaziabad Rs. 79.70/- per Kg Muzaffarnagar Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Meerut Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Shamli Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg Gurugram Rs. 80.12 /- per Kg Rewari Rs. 79.70 /- per Kg Karnal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg Kaithal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg Kanpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Hamirpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Fatehpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg Ajmer Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Pali Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Rajsamand Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg Mahoba Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Banda Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Chitrakoot Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg Hapur Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

News Agency PTI has said that though IGL did not give reasons for the increase but sources said the hike was warranted because the firm now has to buy more imported gas following a drop in domestic supplies.