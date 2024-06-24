CNG Price Hiked In Delhi, Adjacent Cities: Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL W.E.F 22 June 2024
Here Is the Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL With Effect From 22 June 2024.
New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), CNG automobiles and piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjacent cities has announced that prices of CNG will be hiked by Re 1 per kg.
The new CNG prices are effective from 22 June 2024. However, the reates of piped cooking gas prices have not been changed.
It must be noted that CNG prices in Gurugram has not been changed since the services are offered by a different company.
|CNG Retail Prices(w.e.f 6:00 AM of 22nd June 2024)
|NCT of Delhi
|Rs. 75.09 /- per Kg
|Noida
|Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
|Greater Noida(including UPSRTC)
|Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
|Ghaziabad
|Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
|Muzaffarnagar
|Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
|Meerut
|Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
|Shamli
|Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
|Gurugram
|Rs. 80.12 /- per Kg
|Rewari
|Rs. 79.70 /- per Kg
|Karnal
|Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg
|Kaithal
|Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg
|Kanpur
|Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
|Hamirpur
|Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
|Fatehpur
|Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
|Ajmer
|Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
|Pali
|Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
|Rajsamand
|Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
|Mahoba
|Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
|Banda
|Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
|Chitrakoot
|Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
|Hapur
|Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
News Agency PTI has said that though IGL did not give reasons for the increase but sources said the hike was warranted because the firm now has to buy more imported gas following a drop in domestic supplies.
