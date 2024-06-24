Advertisement
CNG Price Hiked In Delhi, Adjacent Cities: Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL W.E.F 22 June 2024

Here Is the Complete CNG Price List In 20 Cities By IGL With Effect From 22 June 2024. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), CNG automobiles and piped cooking gas in Delhi and adjacent cities has announced that prices of CNG will be hiked by Re 1 per kg.

The new CNG prices are effective from 22 June 2024. However, the reates of piped cooking gas prices have not been changed.

It must be noted that CNG prices in Gurugram has not been changed since the services are offered by a different company.

CNG Retail Prices(w.e.f 6:00 AM of 22nd June 2024)
NCT of Delhi Rs. 75.09 /- per Kg
Noida Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
Greater Noida(including UPSRTC) Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
Ghaziabad Rs. 79.70/- per Kg
Muzaffarnagar Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
Meerut Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
Shamli Rs. 80.08 /- per Kg
Gurugram Rs. 80.12 /- per Kg
Rewari Rs. 79.70 /- per Kg
Karnal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg
Kaithal Rs. 80.43 /- per Kg
Kanpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
Hamirpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
Fatehpur Rs. 82.92 /- per Kg
Ajmer Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
Pali Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
Rajsamand Rs. 82.94 /- per Kg
Mahoba Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
Banda Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
Chitrakoot Rs. 81.92 /- per Kg
Hapur Rs. 79.70/- per Kg

News Agency PTI has said that though IGL did not give reasons for the increase but sources said the hike was warranted because the firm now has to buy more imported gas following a drop in domestic supplies.

