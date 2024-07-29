Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Residents To Get Subsidised Tomatoes At Rs 60 Per Kg From Today--Here Are The Exact Locations

New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi launched the sale of tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg here on Monday.

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans will be providing the tomatoes at subsidised rate. The tomatoes will be sold in Delhi along with Noida and Gurgaon. The Centre undertook the market intervention initiative to stabilise rising tomato price in the retail market.

To begin with, tomato sales will start from today (29 July 2024) at the following locations at the rate of Rs 60 per kilogram of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon:

Rajiv Chowk Metro, Patel Chowk Metro, Nehru Place, Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas Head Office, Parliament Street, INA Market, Mandi House, Kailash Colony, I.T.O, South Extension, Moti Nagar, Dwarka, Noida (Sector 14 and 76), Rohini, Gurugram.

In the coming days, the number of retail locations may be increased for consumer convenience, the government has said.

While addressing the media during the flagging off ceremony, Joshi said that to check the surge of tomato price in major cities, especially Delhi, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India has decided to launch this initiative. “From today onwards subsidised tomatoes will be sold for Rs 60 per kg”, said Shri Joshi.

The Union Minister said that under Shri Narendra Modi government, the Centre has set up a Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to stabilise rising food prices and protect consumers’ interests. “Whenever a situation arises price of essential commodities increase, we utilise the PSF to procure the commodities. These essential commodities are directly procured from farmers that reduces intermediary costs and ensure availability to consumers", said Shri Joshi adding on that in this case PSF was not utilised as tomatoes were directly procured from mandis. He further added that this initiative will ease tomato price, stabilise the market and provide tomatoes at subsidised rate to consumers.

NCCF has initiated market intervention to stabilise rising tomato prices in the retail market. NCCF is procuring tomatoes from wholesale mandis and selling them at reasonable retail prices.This move aims to ensure that profit margins remain reasonable at the retail level and prevent windfall gains to intermediaries and thereby protect the interests of consumers.

By this intervention NCCF seeks to cool off price rise and maintain price stability in the market, benefiting consumers and promoting fair trade practices. This intervention demonstrates NCCF's commitment to protecting consumer interests and promoting a stable market ecosystem.