Digital Payment Revolution: Nirmala Sitharaman shares video of UPI QR code on ox head

New Delhi: The success story of India’s digital payments is incredible, especially after the launch of the unified payments interface (UPI). A few years back, digital payments used to take hours to settle a transaction. But with UPI and digital wallets, one can transfer money in a snap. With the rising adoption, we can now see UPI QR codes at every nook and cranny of India. Highlighting one such success story, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday (November 4), shared a video.

“Recd a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given thru a QR code! India’s #digitalpayment revolution, reaching folk artists. In AP + Telangana, Gangireddulavallu dress up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams,” Sitharaman said in her tweet.

Recd a video of a Gangireddulata, where alms are given thru a QR code! India’s #digitalpayment revolution, reaching folk artists. In AP + Telangana, Gangireddulavallu dress up old oxen no longer helpful on farms, walk door to door during fests, performing with their nadaswarams pic.twitter.com/8rgAsRBP5v — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 4, 2021

In the video, one can see a QR Code tag fixed on the head of a decorated ox. The video shows a person scanning the UPI QR code and transferring money to the account of Ox’s carrier who goes home to home on festivals asking for money. Also Read: Vodafone Idea prepaid plan: Get 4GB daily data, unlimited calling at affordable price

The video appears to be of Andra Pradesh or Telangana, where people decorate their old bulls and take them home to home at the time of the festival. These bulls are usually also trained for dancing or performing acrobatics to entertain the public and help owners earn a living. Also Read: Google Pixel Fold expected to launch in 2022, camera details revealed

Live TV

#mute