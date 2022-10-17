NewsBusinessEconomy
COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS

Diwali Bonanza from Gujarat government: People to get 2 free LPG cylinders; CNG, PNG prices reduced by up to Rs 7

Gujarat government today announced to give two free cooking gas cylinders (Liquefied petroleum gas-LPG) to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gujarat government to give two free cooking gas cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
  • The state govt also cut VAT on CNG and PNG by 10 per cent
  • The move to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit 14 lakh vehicle owners

Trending Photos

Diwali Bonanza from Gujarat government: People to get 2 free LPG cylinders; CNG, PNG prices reduced by up to Rs 7

In a Diwali bonanza for the people of Gujarat, the state government today announced to give two free cooking gas cylinders (Liquefied petroleum gas-LPG) to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The decision will benefit aroudnd 38 lakh people across the state as they will get two LPG cylinders free per year. The state government also announced to cut Value Added Tax or VAT on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices by 10 per cent. This will make CNG cheaper by Rs 7 per kg and PNG cheaper by Rs 6 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

The move to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit around 14 lakh CNG vehicle owners.

According to the state government, the reduction in the VAT will put an additional burden of Rs 1,650 crore on the government. State Education Minister and Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani termed it a Diwali gift for the citizens. 

(This story is being updated. Stay tuned for more details)

Live Tv

Compressed Natural GasPiped natural gasLPG cylinderPM Ujjwala Yojana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN