Diwali Bonanza from Gujarat government: People to get 2 free LPG cylinders; CNG, PNG prices reduced by up to Rs 7

In a Diwali bonanza for the people of Gujarat, the state government today announced to give two free cooking gas cylinders (Liquefied petroleum gas-LPG) to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The decision will benefit aroudnd 38 lakh people across the state as they will get two LPG cylinders free per year. The state government also announced to cut Value Added Tax or VAT on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices by 10 per cent. This will make CNG cheaper by Rs 7 per kg and PNG cheaper by Rs 6 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

The move to reduce VAT on CNG will benefit around 14 lakh CNG vehicle owners.

According to the state government, the reduction in the VAT will put an additional burden of Rs 1,650 crore on the government. State Education Minister and Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani termed it a Diwali gift for the citizens.

(This story is being updated. Stay tuned for more details)