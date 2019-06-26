close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
national retail policy

Draft national retail policy likely in 10 days: CAIT

In a statement, CAIT said the secretary told it that the government has tried its best to understand the ground realities of retail trade and accordingly, a policy is being designed to relieve traders from hardships and engage them in a better way to grow their respective business in a structured manner.

Draft national retail policy likely in 10 days: CAIT

New Delhi: The government is expected to release a draft of national retail policy in the next 10 days for comments, traders' body CAIT said Tuesday after meeting DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek.

In a statement, CAIT said the secretary told it that the government has tried its best to understand the ground realities of retail trade and accordingly, a policy is being designed to relieve traders from hardships and engage them in a better way to grow their respective business in a structured manner.

"In a meeting convened by the Ministry of Commerce today (Tuesday) with trade associations for discussion on the national retail policy, DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, who chaired the meeting, said a draft of national retail policy will be released in next 10 days seeking comments from trading fraternity," the release said.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said they are assured that a national retail policy would streamline the retail trade in India and provide ease of doing business.

He said a national retail policy should include upgradation and modernisation of the existing format of retail trade.

The government has almost moved to e-system whereas till now, only 35 per cent of traders out of 7 crore have been able to computerised their business. Serious steps are needed to link rest of 65 per cent traders with computer system and for this, the government should provide 50 per cent subsidy to traders.

Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal General Secretary V K Bansal, who was also present in the meeting, raised the issue of protection of retail traders and sought a well-defined space for each segment of retail including traditional, online, hyper market, direct sellers and hawkers.

Tags:
national retail policyCAITConfederation of All India Traders
Next
Story

Govt to come out with national e-commerce policy within 12 months

Must Watch

PT1M3S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 26th, 2019