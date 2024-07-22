Economic Survey Recommends Revising Consumer Price Index With Fresh Weights And Item Baskets

New Delhi: With an emphasis on controlling Prices and Inflation, the Economic Survey 2023-24, was tabled in Parliament. Economic Survey stated that governments and Central Banks face the challenge of keeping inflation at a moderate level while ensuring financial stability. Achieving this delicate balance requires careful monitoring of economic indicators and taking appropriate and timely corrective actions.

With the commitment of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the goal of price stability and policy actions by the Central Government, India has successfully managed to keep retail inflation at 5.4 per cent in FY24, the lowest level in 4 years, since the Covid-19 pandemic period, the survey said.

The Economic Survey states that interestingly, India is performing better than various developed and emerging economies in relation to its inflation target. In 2023, India's inflation rate was within its target range of 2 to 6 per cent.

Compared to advanced economies like the USA, Germany, and France, India had one of the lowest deviations from its inflation target in the triennial average inflation from 2021-2023. Despite the challenges posed by global demand- supply imbalances due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, India's inflation rate was 1.4 percentage points below the global average in 2023.

Economic Survey suggests exploring a couple of options as the way forward from the angle of long-term price stability:

1. Reducing import dependence for edible oils by increasing domestic production of major oilseeds, Exploring potential of non-conventional oils such as rice bran oil and corn oil and expanding scope of National Mission on Edible Oils

2. Expand the area under pulses, particularly lentils, tur, and urad, in more districts and rice- fallow areas. Promoting the summer cultivation of urad and moong in areas with assured irrigation facilities.

3. Further improving and developing modern storage and processing facilities for vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions.

4. Improving swiftness and effectiveness of administrative action by the Government to deal with price flare-ups in specific items by collating high-frequency price monitoring data, from the farm gate to the final consumer, in a quantifiable manner. Expediting producer price index for goods and services for better grasp on episodes of cost-push inflation and

5. Revising the consumer price index with fresh weights and item baskets using Household Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2022-23.