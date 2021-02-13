हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Elon Musk

Elon Musk not happy with Joe Biden administration over climate change issues? He said THIS about carbon tax

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a new interview revealed that he approached the Joe Biden administration about implementing a carbon tax in the US, but he was told the idea was essential "too politically difficult." Elon musk was in conversation with Joe Rogan for a new podcast.

Elon Musk not happy with Joe Biden administration over climate change issues? He said THIS about carbon tax

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a new interview revealed that he approached the Joe Biden administration about implementing a carbon tax in the US, but he was told the idea was essential "too politically difficult."

Musk described the conversation with the Biden administration during a new podcast with Joe Rogan, an American comedian and podcast host, recently.

"I talked to the Biden administration, and they were like `Well, this seems too politically difficult.` And I was like, `Well, this is obviously a thing that should happen.` And by the way, SpaceX would be paying a carbon tax too. So I`m like, you know, I`m like, I think we should pay it too. It`s not like we shouldn`t have carbon generating things. It`s just that there`s got to be a price on this stuff," Musk said.

Musk suggested that consumers should pay the tax. He also suggested the tax be "non-regressive," meaning the tax could be levied based on income level. If a "low income" consumer has to use a lot of gas (and therefore produce a lot of carbon emissions), they could get a tax rebate.

"If we just put a price on carbon emissions, the market will react in a sensible way. But because we don`t have a price on it, it is behaving badly," Musk noted.

Musk calls carbon concentrations in the atmosphere and environment an "unpriced externality."

"The fundamental good of Tesla is to what degree it accelerates the advance of sustainable energy. It's inevitable. It's tautological," Musk explained.

"It's either we have sustainable energy or civilization collapses. And so if civilization doesn`t collapse we will have sustainable energy, it's just a question of how soon does that happen. Sooner is better."

In 2017, it was reported that Musk was pushing for a carbon tax with the then-new Trump administration.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskJoe BidenDonald Trumpcarbon tax
Next
Story

Budget 2021-22 provides strong stimulus for long term sustainable growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's big statement on agricultural laws