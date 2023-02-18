topStoriesenglish2574839
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST COUNCIL MEETING

Entire GST Compensation Cess Dues of Rs 16,982 Crore will be Cleared: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The GST rates on pencil sharpeners will come down from 18 percent to 12 percent.

Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 06:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Entire GST Compensation Cess Dues of Rs 16,982 Crore will be Cleared: FM
  • Till May 31, we have already cleared GST compensation," FM.
  • The GST rates on pencil sharpeners will come down from 18% to 12%.

Trending Photos

Entire GST Compensation Cess Dues of Rs 16,982 Crore will be Cleared: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the entire pending dues for the GST compensation cess to the states will be cleared as of today. "Till May 31, we have already cleared GST compensation," the Finance Minister added.

Sitharaman said the entire pending balance of the GST compensation cess -- a total of Rs 16,982 crore -- will be cleared and "although this amount is not available with the compensation fund as of today, we have decided to release from our own resources and the same amount will be recouped from the future compensation cess collection". (Also Read: SBI vs PNB vs HDFC vs BoB: Latest Home Loan Interest Rate Compared)

While speaking during the press conference after the GST Council Meeting on Saturday, the Finance Minister said, "With this release, the Centre would clear the entire provisional admissible compensational cess dues for five years as envisaged in the GST Compensation to States Act, 2017." (Also Read: 'People Not Losing Jobs in India...': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Amid IT Layoffs)

In addition, the Finance Minister said the Centre would clear the admissible final compensation to those states, which have provided the revenue figures as certified by the audit accountant general of the states, and that amounts to Rs 16,524 crore.

While speaking on the reduction of GST rates, Sitharaman also said, "We are reducing the item on Raab -- the kind of liquid jaggery -- to between nil to 5 percent." She said if it's loose it will be nil and if it's prepackaged and labelled, it will be 5 percent.

The GST rates on pencil sharpeners will come down from 18 percent to 12 percent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'