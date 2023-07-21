trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638229
NewsBusinessEconomy
BASMATI RICE

Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice Banned By Government, Know Why

Non-Basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country. The prohibition on its export will lead to lowering of prices for the consumers in the country.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:24 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice Banned By Government, Know Why

New Delhi: In order to ensure adequate availability of non-Basmati white rice in domestic markets and prevent its prices rising, the Centre on Thursday prohibited its export with immediate effect.

However, there is no change in export policy of non-Basmati rice (parboiled rice) and Basmati rice, which forms the bulk of rice exports.

This will ensure that the farmers will continue to get the benefit of remunerative prices in the international market, official sources said.


cre Trending Stories

Non-Basmati white rice constitutes about 25 per cent of total rice exported from the country. The prohibition on its export will lead to lowering of prices for the consumers in the country.

The domestic prices of rice are on an increasing trend. The retail prices have increased by 11.5 per cent over a year and 3 per cent over the past month. Export duty of 20 per cent on non-basmati white rice was imposed on September 8, 2022 to lower the price as well ensure availability in the domestic market.

However, the export of this variety increased from 33.66 LMT (September-March 2021-22) to 42.12 LMT (September-March 2022-23) even after imposition of 20 per cent export duty.

In 2023-24 (April-June), about 15.54 LMT of this variety of rice was exported against only 11.55 LMT exported during 2022-23 (April-June), i.e. an increase of 35 per cent. This sharp increase in exports can be ascribed to high international prices due to geo-political scenario, El Nino sentiments and extreme climatic conditions in other rice producing countries.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest