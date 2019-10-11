Forbes India Rich List 2019: Check names of wealthiest Indians here

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained the top spot in Forbes' list of the richest Indians for the year 2019.

This is the 12th time in a row that Ambani - whose wealth swelled to USD 51.4 billion this year - has topped the list.

While stating that it was 'a challenging year' for the Indian economy, the prestigious American business magazine said, "He (Mukesh Ambani) added USD USD 4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, the three-year-old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became one of India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers."

Other who, according to Forbes, made significant gains were business tycoons Gautam Adani, Hinduja brothers, Pallonji Mistry, banker Uday Kotak.

Check the full list here