Mukesh Ambani

Forbes India Rich List 2019: Check names of wealthiest Indians here

Here is the full list of Indians who made it to the Forbes India Rich List 2019.

Forbes India Rich List 2019: Check names of wealthiest Indians here

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained the top spot in Forbes' list of the richest Indians for the year 2019.

This is the 12th time in a row that Ambani - whose wealth swelled to USD 51.4 billion this year - has topped the list.

While stating that it was 'a challenging year' for the Indian economy, the prestigious American business magazine said, "He (Mukesh Ambani) added USD USD 4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, the three-year-old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became one of India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers." 

Other who, according to Forbes, made significant gains were business tycoons Gautam Adani, Hinduja brothers, Pallonji Mistry, banker Uday Kotak.

Check the full list here

 

Rank Name Net Worth Company Age
1 Mukesh Ambani 51.4 Reliance Industries 62
2 Gautam Adani 15.7 Adani Ports & SEZ 57
3 Hinduja brothers 15.6 Ashok Leyland 83, 78, 73, 68
4 Pallonji Mistry 15 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 90
5 Uday Kotak 14.8 Kotak Mahindra Bank 60
6 Shiv Nadar 14.4 HCL Technologies 74
7 Radhakishan Damani 14.3 Avenue Supermarts 64
8 Godrej family 12 Godrej Group NA
9 Lakshmi Mittal 10.5 ArcelorMittal 69
10 Kumar Mangalam Birla 9.6 Aditya Birla Group 52
11 Bajaj family 9.2 Bajaj Auto NA
12 Cyrus Poonawalla 9.1 Serum Institute of India 78
13 Burman family 8.3 Dabur NA
14 Sunil Mittal 7.6 Bharti Airtel 62
15 Dilip Shanghvi 7.55 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 63
16 Madhukar Parekh 7.5 Pidilite Industries 73
17 Azim Premji 7.2 Wipro 74
18 Nusli Wadia 7.1 Britannia Industries 75
19 Benu Gopal Bangur 6.3 Shree Cement 88
20 Savitri Jindal 5.8 O.P. Jindal Group 69
21 Kuldip & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra 5.5 Berger Paints India 72, 69
22 Kapil & Rahul Bhatia 5.4 Interglobe Aviation 87, 59
23 Ashwin Dani 4.8 Asian Paints 76
24 Harsh Mariwala 4.6 Marico 68
25 Kushal Pal Singh 4.35 DLF 88
26 M.A. Yusuff Ali 4.3 LuLu Group 63
27 Sudhir & Samir Mehta 4.15 Torrent Group 65, 56
28 Hasmukh Chudgar 4.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals 86
29 Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta 4 Havells India 74, 50
30 Karsanbhai Patel 3.9 Nirma 75
31 Mahendra Choksi 3.85 Asian Paints 78
32 Vikram Lal 3.8 Eicher Motors 77
33 Micky Jagtiani 3.7 Landmark Group 68
34 Pawan Munjal 3.65 Hero MotoCorp 65
35 Abhay Vakil 3.5 Asian Paints 68
36 Rajendra Agarwal 3.45 Macleods Pharmaceuticals 60
37 Murali Divi 3.4 Divi's Laboratories 68
38 Anil Agarwal 3.35 Vedanta Resources 66
39 P.P. Reddy 3.3 Megha Engineering & Infrastructure 62
40 Chandru Raheja 3.2 K. Raheja Corp 79
41 Singh family 3.18 Alkem Laboratories NA
42 B.R. Shetty 3.15 NMC Health 77
43 Ravi Pillai 3.1 RP Group 66
44 M.G. George Muthoot 3.05 Muthoot Finance 69
45 Ajay Piramal 2.95 Piramal Enterprises 64
46 Pankaj Patel 2.8 Cadila Healthcare 66
47 Mangal Prabhat Lodha 2.65 Lodha Group 63
48 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 2.6 Rare Enterprises 59
49 Kalanithi Maran 2.5 Sun TV Network 54
50 Jitendra Virwani 2.48 Embassy Property Development 53
51 N.R. Narayana Murthy 2.47 Infosys 73
52 Vivek Chaand Sehgal 2.45 Motherson Sumi Sytems 63
53 Ravi Jaipuria 2.4 RJ Corp 64
54 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw 2.38 Biocon 66
55 Senapathy Gopalakrishnan 2.36 Infosys 64
56 Vijay Shekhar Sharma 2.35 Paytm 41
57 Shashi & Ravi Ruia 2.33 Essar Group 75, 70
58 Ramesh Juneja 2.3 Mankind Pharma 66
59 P.V. Ramprasad Reddy 2.25 Aurobindo Pharma 61
60 Rajan Raheja 2.22 Exide Industries 65
61 Gupta family 2.2 Lupin NA
62 Abhay Firodia 2.12 Force Motors 74
63 Vikas Oberoi 2.11 Oberoi Realty 49
64 Amalgamations Group family 2.1 Tractors & Farm Equipment NA
65 Murugappa family 2.09 Murugappa Group NA
66 Baba Kalyani 2.07 Bharat Forge 70
67 Sunny Varkey 2.05 GEMS Education 62
68 Shyam & Hari Bhartia 2 Jubilant Group 66, 62
69 Vijay Chauhan 1.95 Parle Products 83
70 Salil Singhal 1.93 PI Industries 72
71 Leena Tewari 1.92 USV India 62
72 Byju Raveendran 1.91 Byju's 38
73 Sunder Genomal 1.9 Page Industries 65
74 Yusuf Hamied 1.89 Cipla 83
75 Mofatraj Munot 1.85 Kalpataru 74
76 Sridhar Vembu 1.83 Zoho 51
77 Harsh Goenka 1.82 RPG Group 61
78 Nandan Nilekani 1.81 Infosys 64
79 Sanjiv Goenka 1.8 RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group 58
80 Kishore Biyani 1.78 Future Group 58
81 Mahendra Prasad 1.77 Aristo Pharmaceuticals 79
82 Reddy family 1.76 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories NA
83 Jain family 1.75 Bennett Coleman & Co. NA
84 Anurang Jain 1.74 Endurance Technologies 57
85 Devendra Jain 1.73 Gujarat Fluorochemicals 90
86 Manohar Lal & Madhusudan Agarwal 1.7 Haldiram Snacks 64, 63
87 Rajju Shroff 1.69 UPL 85
88 Anand Mahindra 1.65 Mahindra & Mahindra 64
89 K. Dinesh 1.61 Infosys 65
90 Sunil Vaswani 1.6 Stallion Group 56
91 Lachhman Das Mittal 1.59 Sonalika Group 88
92 Ranjan Pai 1.58 Manipal Group 46
93 Rajesh Mehta 1.57 Rajesh Exports 55
94 Bhavin & Divyank Turakhia 1.54 Directi 39, 37
95 Rajesh Mehra 1.5 Jaquar Group 61
96 Bhadresh Shah 1.49 AIA Engineering 67
97 Acharya Balkrishna 1.47 Patanjali Ayurved 47
98 Sandeep Engineer 1.45 Astral Poly Technik 58
99 Shamsheer Vayalil 1.41 VPS Healthcare 42
100 S.D. Shibulal 1.4 Infosys 64
