Forbes India Rich List 2019: Check names of wealthiest Indians here

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has retained the top spot in Forbes' list of the richest Indians for the year 2019.
This is the 12th time in a row that Ambani - whose wealth swelled to USD 51.4 billion this year - has topped the list.
While stating that it was 'a challenging year' for the Indian economy, the prestigious American business magazine said, "He (Mukesh Ambani) added USD USD 4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, the three-year-old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became one of India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers."
Other who, according to Forbes, made significant gains were business tycoons Gautam Adani, Hinduja brothers, Pallonji Mistry, banker Uday Kotak.
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth
|Company
|Age
|1
|Mukesh Ambani
|51.4
|Reliance Industries
|62
|2
|Gautam Adani
|15.7
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|57
|3
|Hinduja brothers
|15.6
|Ashok Leyland
|83, 78, 73, 68
|4
|Pallonji Mistry
|15
|Shapoorji Pallonji Group
|90
|5
|Uday Kotak
|14.8
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|60
|6
|Shiv Nadar
|14.4
|HCL Technologies
|74
|7
|Radhakishan Damani
|14.3
|Avenue Supermarts
|64
|8
|Godrej family
|12
|Godrej Group
|NA
|9
|Lakshmi Mittal
|10.5
|ArcelorMittal
|69
|10
|Kumar Mangalam Birla
|9.6
|Aditya Birla Group
|52
|11
|Bajaj family
|9.2
|Bajaj Auto
|NA
|12
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|9.1
|Serum Institute of India
|78
|13
|Burman family
|8.3
|Dabur
|NA
|14
|Sunil Mittal
|7.6
|Bharti Airtel
|62
|15
|Dilip Shanghvi
|7.55
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|63
|16
|Madhukar Parekh
|7.5
|Pidilite Industries
|73
|17
|Azim Premji
|7.2
|Wipro
|74
|18
|Nusli Wadia
|7.1
|Britannia Industries
|75
|19
|Benu Gopal Bangur
|6.3
|Shree Cement
|88
|20
|Savitri Jindal
|5.8
|O.P. Jindal Group
|69
|21
|Kuldip & Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
|5.5
|Berger Paints India
|72, 69
|22
|Kapil & Rahul Bhatia
|5.4
|Interglobe Aviation
|87, 59
|23
|Ashwin Dani
|4.8
|Asian Paints
|76
|24
|Harsh Mariwala
|4.6
|Marico
|68
|25
|Kushal Pal Singh
|4.35
|DLF
|88
|26
|M.A. Yusuff Ali
|4.3
|LuLu Group
|63
|27
|Sudhir & Samir Mehta
|4.15
|Torrent Group
|65, 56
|28
|Hasmukh Chudgar
|4.1
|Intas Pharmaceuticals
|86
|29
|Vinod & Anil Rai Gupta
|4
|Havells India
|74, 50
|30
|Karsanbhai Patel
|3.9
|Nirma
|75
|31
|Mahendra Choksi
|3.85
|Asian Paints
|78
|32
|Vikram Lal
|3.8
|Eicher Motors
|77
|33
|Micky Jagtiani
|3.7
|Landmark Group
|68
|34
|Pawan Munjal
|3.65
|Hero MotoCorp
|65
|35
|Abhay Vakil
|3.5
|Asian Paints
|68
|36
|Rajendra Agarwal
|3.45
|Macleods Pharmaceuticals
|60
|37
|Murali Divi
|3.4
|Divi's Laboratories
|68
|38
|Anil Agarwal
|3.35
|Vedanta Resources
|66
|39
|P.P. Reddy
|3.3
|Megha Engineering & Infrastructure
|62
|40
|Chandru Raheja
|3.2
|K. Raheja Corp
|79
|41
|Singh family
|3.18
|Alkem Laboratories
|NA
|42
|B.R. Shetty
|3.15
|NMC Health
|77
|43
|Ravi Pillai
|3.1
|RP Group
|66
|44
|M.G. George Muthoot
|3.05
|Muthoot Finance
|69
|45
|Ajay Piramal
|2.95
|Piramal Enterprises
|64
|46
|Pankaj Patel
|2.8
|Cadila Healthcare
|66
|47
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|2.65
|Lodha Group
|63
|48
|Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
|2.6
|Rare Enterprises
|59
|49
|Kalanithi Maran
|2.5
|Sun TV Network
|54
|50
|Jitendra Virwani
|2.48
|Embassy Property Development
|53
|51
|N.R. Narayana Murthy
|2.47
|Infosys
|73
|52
|Vivek Chaand Sehgal
|2.45
|Motherson Sumi Sytems
|63
|53
|Ravi Jaipuria
|2.4
|RJ Corp
|64
|54
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|2.38
|Biocon
|66
|55
|Senapathy Gopalakrishnan
|2.36
|Infosys
|64
|56
|Vijay Shekhar Sharma
|2.35
|Paytm
|41
|57
|Shashi & Ravi Ruia
|2.33
|Essar Group
|75, 70
|58
|Ramesh Juneja
|2.3
|Mankind Pharma
|66
|59
|P.V. Ramprasad Reddy
|2.25
|Aurobindo Pharma
|61
|60
|Rajan Raheja
|2.22
|Exide Industries
|65
|61
|Gupta family
|2.2
|Lupin
|NA
|62
|Abhay Firodia
|2.12
|Force Motors
|74
|63
|Vikas Oberoi
|2.11
|Oberoi Realty
|49
|64
|Amalgamations Group family
|2.1
|Tractors & Farm Equipment
|NA
|65
|Murugappa family
|2.09
|Murugappa Group
|NA
|66
|Baba Kalyani
|2.07
|Bharat Forge
|70
|67
|Sunny Varkey
|2.05
|GEMS Education
|62
|68
|Shyam & Hari Bhartia
|2
|Jubilant Group
|66, 62
|69
|Vijay Chauhan
|1.95
|Parle Products
|83
|70
|Salil Singhal
|1.93
|PI Industries
|72
|71
|Leena Tewari
|1.92
|USV India
|62
|72
|Byju Raveendran
|1.91
|Byju's
|38
|73
|Sunder Genomal
|1.9
|Page Industries
|65
|74
|Yusuf Hamied
|1.89
|Cipla
|83
|75
|Mofatraj Munot
|1.85
|Kalpataru
|74
|76
|Sridhar Vembu
|1.83
|Zoho
|51
|77
|Harsh Goenka
|1.82
|RPG Group
|61
|78
|Nandan Nilekani
|1.81
|Infosys
|64
|79
|Sanjiv Goenka
|1.8
|RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group
|58
|80
|Kishore Biyani
|1.78
|Future Group
|58
|81
|Mahendra Prasad
|1.77
|Aristo Pharmaceuticals
|79
|82
|Reddy family
|1.76
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|NA
|83
|Jain family
|1.75
|Bennett Coleman & Co.
|NA
|84
|Anurang Jain
|1.74
|Endurance Technologies
|57
|85
|Devendra Jain
|1.73
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|90
|86
|Manohar Lal & Madhusudan Agarwal
|1.7
|Haldiram Snacks
|64, 63
|87
|Rajju Shroff
|1.69
|UPL
|85
|88
|Anand Mahindra
|1.65
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|64
|89
|K. Dinesh
|1.61
|Infosys
|65
|90
|Sunil Vaswani
|1.6
|Stallion Group
|56
|91
|Lachhman Das Mittal
|1.59
|Sonalika Group
|88
|92
|Ranjan Pai
|1.58
|Manipal Group
|46
|93
|Rajesh Mehta
|1.57
|Rajesh Exports
|55
|94
|Bhavin & Divyank Turakhia
|1.54
|Directi
|39, 37
|95
|Rajesh Mehra
|1.5
|Jaquar Group
|61
|96
|Bhadresh Shah
|1.49
|AIA Engineering
|67
|97
|Acharya Balkrishna
|1.47
|Patanjali Ayurved
|47
|98
|Sandeep Engineer
|1.45
|Astral Poly Technik
|58
|99
|Shamsheer Vayalil
|1.41
|VPS Healthcare
|42
|100
|S.D. Shibulal
|1.4
|Infosys
|64