trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726754
NewsBusinessEconomy
FPI

FPIs Big Sellers In Financials And FMCG In February

FPIs are steadily increasing their buying in debt.

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 01:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FPIs Big Sellers In Financials And FMCG In February File Photo

New Delhi: In February, FPIs turned buyers in equity for Rs 1539 crores. This is despite the U.S. bond yields ruling high with the 10-year yield at around 4.25 per cent, says V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs may again turn sellers in some of the coming days but are unlikely to sell aggressively because their selling is not having any impact on the market which is setting new record highs. (Also Read: 6 Credit Cards With No Joining Fees And Zero Annual Charge: Check Features)

FPIs will have to buy the same shares, which they are selling now at higher prices when the situation turns favourable for FPI buying. Therefore, even if they sell in the coming days, that will be subdued, he said. (Also Read: UP Govt Wants 3-4 Lakh Registries Done In 4 Months In Noida: Top Officer)

DIIs, HNIs and retail investors are calling the shots now, not FPIs. FPIs were big sellers in financials and FMCG in February, he said.

FPIs are steadily increasing their buying in debt. They have bought debt to the tune of Rs 22419 crores in February on top of the Rs 19836 crores they bought in January. This trend of steady debt investment is likely to continue, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?