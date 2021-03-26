हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Inflation

From April 1, cars, bikes, ACs and utlities to become more expensive

From April 1, 2021, cars and bikes are going to be costlier as the companies will increase the prices of vehicles. Similarly, buying a TV, AC or refrigerator is also going to be pricey with an increase of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. The AC and refrigerator’s price will rise due to the increase in manufacturing costs. 

If pandemic wasn’t the only thing that was bothering the general public, now the new fiscal year will bring in inflation. As the month of April starts, almost everything is going to be expensive from milk to electricity to cars and bikes to air travel and smartphones.

From April 1, 2021, cars and bikes are going to be costlier as the companies will increase the prices of vehicles. Similarly, buying TV, AC or refrigerator is also going to be pricey with an increase of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. The AC and refrigerator’s price will rise due to the increase in manufacturing costs. The price of AC per unit can increase from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.

Meanwhile, traveling by air is also going to be costlier as there would be a rise in the minimum fare for domestic flights by 5 percent.

Milk prices might increase, as the farmers have announced to increase the price of milk by Rs 3 to Rs 49 per litre. 

Furthermore, traveling on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is going to be more expensive as there has been an increase of at least Rs 5 and a maximum Rs 25. The new rates will be applicable from April 1.

Also, electricity bills are going to increase by 9 to 10 percent in Bihar, and people of Bihar will shell out more money.

Tags:
Inflationprice riseEconomycar pricesMilk price
