From October 25, you cannot get Petrol, diesel in Delhi without THIS document

In a move that might affect thousands of vehicle owners in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has come out with a new regulation for fuel consumers. In a bid to fight pollution and ensure that vehicles don't emit pollutants more than permissible limits, the Delhi government has prepared an action plan.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal today said that the Delhi government is making it mandatory for the vehicles to display their Pollution Check Certificate (PUCC) to avail of petrol, and diesel from the fuel retailing pumps/petrol pumps.

"Preparations are underway to make Pollution Check Certificate (PUCC) mandatory from October 25 for taking fuel (petrol/diesel) at all petrol pumps in Delhi to reduce vehicle pollution. The Environment Department was directed to issue the notification soon," said Rai.

Also Read: FESTIVE BONUS! Price of LPG cylinder slashed; Check new rates for your city

He also said that the Delhi government will strictly implement its winter action plan and a green war room will be launched in the Delhi secretariat from October 3.

Rai said that the government is looking at ways to increase people's participation in the fight against pollution. "Citizen's participation will be increased through the Green Delhi App to combat pollution. Anti-dust campaign will kick off from October 6 and the sprinkling of bio-decomposer will start from October 10," said Rai.

Also Read: These 13 cities to get 5G internet first; Check is your CITY in the list?

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 2 crore residents of Delhi have taken many measures to get rid of pollution in association with the AAP government. "As a result of this, according to the NCAP report of the Central Government, there has been a lot of improvement in Air Pollution in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18. PM 10 level has come down by 18.6%," he said.