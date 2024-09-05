From Roadside Soda Shop To Rs 1,900 Crore: This Man Turned His Small Business To Pan-India Success

New Delhi: Many of India’s major brands started with humble beginnings driven by the vision and determination of their founders. One such inspiring rags-to-riches story is that of Vadilal Gandhi, the founder of Vadilal Ice Cream. What began as a small venture has grown into a household name, bringing smiles to millions across the country.

The Early Days

Vadilal Gandhi, coming from a middle-class background began his journey in 1907 by selling soda from a small fountain shop in Ahmedabad during pre-Independent India. His shop quickly gained popularity in Gujarat and he soon started offering ice cream sodas, a mix of soda and ice cream that became a hit across the state. In 1926, Vadilal took a big step forward by opening his first ice cream outlet in the country.

Family Expansion

The business was passed down to Vadilal Gandhi’s son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi who expanded the family venture by importing an ice cream machine from Germany before Independence. Later, Ranchod Lal’s sons, Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi took charge and by the 1970s, Vadilal had grown to include 10 outlets in Ahmedabad.

Diversification and Global Reach

In addition to being one of India's largest ice cream brands, Vadilal has expanded into the processed food market. It offers pre-cooked curries, bread, and other vegetarian products. Today, Kalpit Gandhi, a fifth-generation entrepreneur from the Vadilal family serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Vadilal has also made its mark internationally, becoming the top-selling Indian ice cream brand in the United States.

A Legacy of Success and Market Impact

Starting from a humble street soda shop in 1907, Vadilal has grown into a legendary and trusted ice cream brand in India. Today, Vadilal Industries boasts a market cap of Rs 30,000 crore, reflecting its incredible journey and success.